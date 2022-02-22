Students in Sumter County earn high marks in science competitions

Maggie Byrne, an 8th grader at The Villages Charter Middle School, speaks with science fair judge Betty-June Eldridge, of the Village of Duval, about her cookie chemistry project on how to make cookies look bigger, cost less, and have fewer calories.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

From hydroponics to waxworms to the effects of cellphone use, Sumter County students studied it all for this year's science fair competitions.

And their efforts didn't go unnoticed.

Students from The Villages Charter School, Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School took home category wins at Big Springs Regional STEM Fair and Nature Coast Envirothon and will advance to state and international competitions.

