Students in Sumter County earn high marks in science competitions

From hydroponics to waxworms to the effects of cellphone use, Sumter County students studied it all for this year's science fair competitions.
And their efforts didn't go unnoticed.
Students from The Villages Charter School, Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School took home category wins at Big Springs Regional STEM Fair and Nature Coast Envirothon and will advance to state and international competitions.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.