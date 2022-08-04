Students head back to class at The Villages Charter School today

Today, more than 3,000 students will make their way back to The Villages Charter School for the first day of school.
School staff has been preparing for weeks to welcome kids back to class, and VCS Director of Education Dr. Randy McDaniel said the charter school is prepared.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” McDaniel said. “We are pretty much at capacity, so it’s going to be a little chaotic with car lines and such.”
With school back in session, school zones will be strictly enforced, and an increase in traffic is expected.
Delays will likely be most noticeable around County Road 466 as the charter school’s multiple campuses sit just off the road.
School resource officers will be present to help direct traffic.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.