Students get the message during Red Ribbon week

Middle school students took lessons about drug prevention a bit further amid lots of activities during Red Ribbon Week at Wildwood Middle High School.
“I learned that drugs are bad for your body in so many ways,” seventh-grader Domain James, 13, said. “They can also mess up your confidence and your whole mental system. You can also get all these diseases and cancer. Cancer is nothing to play with.”
Interim guidance counselor Michele Palko said she was able to edit and customize PowerPoint lessons for Wildwood. Students read them on their laptop computers and participated last week in lots of activities around this year’s theme of Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.
Working with the Sumter Community Action Partnership Drug-Free Coalition, students and teachers, she planned lessons and activities throughout the week and ways to involve families, asking them to take the National Red Ribbon Campaign Pledge to prevent substance abuse.
