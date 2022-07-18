Students gain valuable skills as aides-in-training at Kids’ College

At the end of the school year, Nathan Melvin was excited for another year of summer camp.
But the incoming senior at The Villages High School wasn’t looking forward to all of the activities he’d be taking part in. Instead, he was excited for his role as an aide-in-training.
Melvin is one of about 50 aides-in-training, or AITs, helping with the Kids’ College program at Lake-Sumter State College this summer.
At Kids’ College, children entering first through sixth grades have the opportunity to have fun and learn new skills through classes on a variety of topics, including archery, robotics, art and more. The main role of an AIT is to assist instructors during sessions.
AITs can earn community service hours as well as learn leadership skills, safety training and more, according to LSSC.
