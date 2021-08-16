Students, community partners break ground on house

Villages High School senior Tayten Beasley can’t wait to get his hands dirty.
The 17-year-old and others with The Villages High School Construction Management Academy dug into a new year on Friday with a groundbreaking event.
They broke ground on their latest housing project for the year, a joint venture between the academy and Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter to build affordable homes for families.
Companies such as RoMac Building Supplies also collaborate on the project.
Tayten, who is also on the VHS football team, said he lives close to the site in Wildwood. He hopes to, “see every day that I did that.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.