Students, community partners break ground on house

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable.