Students at The Sharon learn vocal performing skills

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is broadening the courses and events offered through its performing arts academy.
The academy just began its new Introduction to Puppetry course, a four-week exploration of the foundations of puppetry.
In addition, a group of students from past sessions of the Storytelling Lab will present their skills in an upcoming Storytelling Slam.
The first class for Introduction to Puppetry was held Tuesday.
