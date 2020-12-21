Student named a finalist for leader for Life Fellowship

The Villages High School senior Abigail Koubek, 17, is a finalist for the Leaders for Life Fellowship.
The fellowship was created by the Asofsky Family Foundation in partnership with Take Stock in Children, a nonprofit organization that provides mentors and college scholarships to financially at-risk students in Florida.
Koubek is one of 12 finalists for six fellowships. The six fellows will receive their tuition scholarship from Take Stock in Children plus up to $10,000 per year for four years in additional scholarship money along with educational and networking opportunities. The six winners will be announced in the spring.
Koubek and the other finalists each received a MacBook Pro laptop computer. Koubek said she’s grateful. Her mentor, Mary Lou Sloan, of the Village of Lynnhaven, called her deserving.
