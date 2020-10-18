Stronger together

Rhetta Morales had the knowledge and empathy needed to run a cancer support group. She and her husband had both cared for their previous spouses after their cancer diagnoses, and her husband worked as a cancer surgeon.
So they took a small support group from their church and combined it with The Villages Cancer Support Group, which they would eventually lead. But, it wasn’t until 2010 that she received a cancer diagnosis, too.
“It made me more aware of how others dealt with things and how they felt,” said the Village of Bonnybrook resident. “I was helping with the group, but I wasn’t one of them until I was diagnosed.”
Morales handed over the reins to the support group after her husband’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, though he has since passed away. Morales, in remission for her breast cancer, still helps with the group in any way she can.
