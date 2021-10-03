Stronger together

Fred Barone is on active surveillance for prostate cancer.
The Village of Collier resident was diagnosed in 2014, and considered low-risk. The cancer is being monitored, and he's made several lifestyle changes since his diagnosis, including joining The Villages Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group.
"To me one of the benefits of living in The Villages is the support groups for the various diseases," said Barone, who now serves as the group's lead facilitator. "I know prostate cancer isn't the only one. The support group has helped me deal with the disease, and my decision to stay on active surveillance."
