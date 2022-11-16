Stroke victim returns to running

Though John Hagen has run in more than a half-dozen Boston Marathons, perhaps none of those could top the reception he received down the homestretch at Brownwood’s Running of the Squares.Nearly five years after suffering a stroke and aided by a cane, the Village of Chitty Chatty resident was the last of more than 600 runners to complete the Oct. 22 opener of The Villages’ annual Running of the Squares series.
As the multitudes crossing the finish line began to thin out, the race announcer came over the loudspeaker asking the crowd to hang around for a special entrant at the back of the pack. He told them of Hagen’s comeback and asked everyone to cheer him to the finish.
