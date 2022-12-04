Stretching for Health club helps resident with range of motion, balance and strength

Stretching for Health club leader Sharon Warther and her team of instructors help residents to stay limber, whether on the green or the pickleball court.
“As we get older, our muscles are always tight and achey,” said Judy Ellertson, of the Village of LaBelle.
Ellertson, an instructor with the club, highlighted a recurring issue they hope to combat through the simple act of stretching.
“Our goal is to elongate those muscles and give you more flexibility so as to make those simple tasks like bending down and reaching up easier and injury free,” she said.
The class is open to all residents, however Ellertson said they fill up quick in the winter months.
