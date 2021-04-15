Stretch Zone offers multiple benefits to meet every need

Some are athletes, fighting off sore muscles and stiff joints. Some have undergone hip or knee replacements. Some live with arthritis or suffer from recurrent problems with sciatica. And some experience a tight, tense feeling in the legs from edema and diabetes. Many many other clients don’t fit any of those categories. Whatever your personal motivation for that first appointment might be, just know that it’s not a mistake. Stretch Zone benefits everyone.
When Dennis and Carol Rosen opened their first Stretch Zone location in July 2018 in Spanish Springs, Dennis Rosen knew personally about the positives of participating in this particular program.
Before relocating south, he and Carol were loyal Stretch Zone clients in Michigan.
“We enjoyed the stretching,” Dennis said. “But also, I have a vascular disease called Henoch-Schonlein purpura. Actually, stretching slows the progression of HSP.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.