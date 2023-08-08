Strength training boosts seniors in more ways than one

Local gyms encourage Villagers to unleash their inner beasts as resistance training becomes increasingly popular.
More and more Americans are trading in treadmills for dumbbells to meet their fitness goals. Strength training with free weights is the second-most popular fitness trend in 2023, according to the American College of Sports Medicine, following only wearable fitness technology like fitness trackers and smart watches.
