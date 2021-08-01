Strength In numbers

After being handed a diagnosis that’s tough to swallow and discussing treatments with professionals, many wonder where to go next. Loved ones listen and offer help, but something still seems missing — someone to confide in who understands.
In The Villages, more than 150 peer support groups meet to fill that need.
Participants gather at recreation centers, churches and libraries to talk freely about experiences ranging from addiction to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as rare conditions like immune thrombocytopenic purpura, a blood disorder.
“I really think The Villages has support groups for just about everything,” said Cathy Salmons, a behavioral health therapist with The Villages Health.
Salmons said patients have returned from peer-led support groups and 12-step programs to report how much they were helped with conditions such as anxiety.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.