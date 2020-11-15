Strength in numbers

You’ve digested the diagnosis and talked treatments with professionals. Loved ones listened and offered their help.
Still, something might seem missing — a confidant who understands.
In The Villages and surrounding communities, more than 100 peer support groups meet to fill that need.
Participants gather at recreation centers, churches and libraries to talk freely about experiences ranging from addiction to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as rare conditions like immune thrombocytopenic purpura, a blood disorder.
“I really think The Villages has support groups for just about everything,” said Cathy Salmons, a behavioral health therapist with The Villages Health.
