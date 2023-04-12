Tickets are selling fast for Sue O’Halloran’s one-woman show to celebrate women.
O’Halloran, a professional speaker and storyteller, will perform “Mothers & Other Wild Women” at 7 p.m. April 30, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 1 at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.
Tickets start at $20 and are available at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
She said her performance isn’t a reading, but she will perform rehearsed and honed stories live.
“There is a way that the storyteller and audience create a story together,” said O’Halloran, of the Village El Cortez. “Every show is a little bit different, that’s what’s so exciting about seeing it live.”
