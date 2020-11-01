Stonecrest golf club hosts tournament for veterans group

On Oct. 17, Stonecrest Golf Club hosted a Thank a Veteran Golf Tournament. Money raised from the event went to the Stonecrest Veterans Club. A check was presented to the club on Oct. 20. More than 100 people participated in the event.

 Submitted photo

Veterans are close to Johnny Calzone’s heart.

Calzone believes the reason he has his freedom is veterans, and anything he can do to reach or help a veteran, he will.

“It’s always been a special place,” Calzone said. “They are not recognized enough or appreciated enough in my mind.”

Calzone, manager and head golf professional for Stonecrest Golf Club, put together the golf tournament Thank A Veteran Golf Tournament at Stonecrest Golf Club to give back to veterans.

