Stonecrest golf club hosts tournament for veterans group

Veterans are close to Johnny Calzone’s heart.
Calzone believes the reason he has his freedom is veterans, and anything he can do to reach or help a veteran, he will.
“It’s always been a special place,” Calzone said. “They are not recognized enough or appreciated enough in my mind.”
Calzone, manager and head golf professional for Stonecrest Golf Club, put together the golf tournament Thank A Veteran Golf Tournament at Stonecrest Golf Club to give back to veterans.
