Stock rising for Ravens and Eagles, but Titans on the way down

With the NFL preseason over and the season opener just over a week away, we turn our attention to the regular season. Everyone, of course, starts the season with some form of expectations, but here are three NFL teams I feel strongly about coming into the 2022 season.
Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens had the worst injury luck in league history last season. Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, J.K Dobbins, Gus Edwards and DeShon Elliot all missed significant time. For more than 20 years, the outlet Football Outsiders has kept a stat called Adjusted Games Lost. The stat measures the value of players lost and those who play through injury.
In the stat’s history, last season’s Ravens had the highest AGL ever — even prorated for a 16-game season.
Jackson’s long-term contract situation is still unsettled, but that won’t stop him from trying to prove his doubters wrong. And 2021 first round pick Rashod Bateman was one of those injured players last season and with a full training camp with Jackson, may turn into the No. 1 target out wide they’re hoping for.
