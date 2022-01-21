Stingy defense helps VHS stuff Tampa Catholic

No matter where the ball went Thursday night inside the VHS Athletic Center, The Villages High School girls basketball team was there to defend it. The Buffalo put on a defensive clinic en route to a 58-31 victory over Tampa Catholic, forcing 20 turnovers and limiting the visiting Crusaders to just 22% shooting from the floor. Junior guard Zoe Tennell led the way offensively with 22 points, while five VHS seniors — honored pregame ahead of the final home game of the regular season — combined to score 30 points in the win.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.