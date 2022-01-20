Sterling Quilters 10-year members

As they have pieced together quilts over the past decade, members of the Sterling Stitchers also have pieced together lasting friendships.
The chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special breakfast meeting Tuesday at Kate Santoro’s home in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona.
“We’re a pretty cohesive group,” said Cathie Champion, of the Village of St. Charles.
The group honored 10 members — Champion, Mary Ann Wood, Joanne Orr, Vera Montgomery, Sandy Mallon, Jill Smithson, Janet Reynolds, Judy Short, Joy Stanton and Marge Blasko — who have been there from the beginning.
