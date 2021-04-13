Steelers complete turnaround to win D3 tournament

A seasonlong journey came to an end when the final out entered the Steelers’ first baseman Jim Kirkland’s glove.
Joy overcame the Steelers’ team as players let out an excited victory cry and raised their arms over their heads in celebration on Monday afternoon at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex, as the No. 4 seeded team defeated the No. 12 seed Buccaneers 20-16 to capture the Division 3 postseason tournament championship.
“It’s one of those things that only comes along once every blue moon,” said Kirkland, of the Village Rio Grande. “It feels very special.”
That winning feeling certainly didn’t seem like a likely outcome just five games into the winter season.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.