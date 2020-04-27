Staying connected

Diana Crow doesn’t mind sitting at home — she just prefers to be covered in paint while there. The artist has a studio set up in her living room. She’s using the additional time inside to learn new techniques, like portrait painting. Crow’s current subject? “My sweetheart,” said Crow, of the Village of Country Club Hills. Crow is trying to capture the likeness of Dick Thibault, her partner of 15 years. Thibault, a former dragon boater, has slowed down some since he had a stroke two years ago and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. During the pandemic, Thibault has been monitoring the TV and fulfilling his role as Crow’s art critic. “It helps to have somebody else to look at what you’re doing,” she said. Crow’s not the only member of her family picking up a paintbrush. Her mother, Village Santiago resident Adeline Crow, got Crow into doing jigsaw puzzles. So Crow has tried to share her love of art by giving her a paint by numbers kit.
