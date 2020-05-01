Staying Connected

Charley, a Yorkiepoo, wears his mask while riding in a remote-control car operated by Anthony Utzie in front of their home in the Village of Polo Ridge on Wednesday.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

​Little Charley, a Yorkiepoo owned by Laura and Anthony Utzie, brought his special brand of charm to his neighbors during a socially distant driveway get-together this week. They requested he cruise by in his remote control car. “A friend called and said her group was meeting and asked if Charley could do a little drive-by,” said Laura, of the Village of Polo Ridge.

