Staying connected

Residents in the Village of Lake Deaton hosted a blood drive “On The Vine” Wednesday to support local donation efforts. The drive, which took place on Vineland Avenue, was conducted by OneBlood after Paula Czupek arranged for a “Big Red Bus” to park on the street so the neighborhood’s residents could donate. Czupek said it was important for her to bring a blood drive into her community to provide the opportunity to give back. All donation slots were taken through online registration ahead of the drive. Czupek said she hopes this effort encourages others to bring the bus to their neighborhoods. “This is just one example of how we are faring in this trying time,” said the Village of Lake Deaton resident. “I am so proud of this wonderful humanitarian gesture and the very special people who are our neighbors.”
For more information on how to donate, visit oneblood.org
