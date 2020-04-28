Staying connected

One evening, all of the neighbors in the cul-de-sac of Winthrop Terrace in the Village of Winifred lit candles and stood in their driveways to pray for Americans. The next day, to also show their support for first responders, medical staff and fellow Americans, those same neighbors placed small flags in their front yards. That patriotic idea spread quickly, and flags are now waving in several other culs-de-sac and streets in the village. “In light of all the negative things in this pandemic, this is something positive,” said Rich Udell. Udell’s wife, Paige, came up with the idea to put out the flags. “The Villages is such a patriotic community that I think it would be wonderful to see the entire community flooded with USA flags through Memorial Day,” she said.
