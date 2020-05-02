Staying connected

Carolyn Goldstein, Village of Pine Ridge, wondered if her Pilates students would want to participate in a virtual class.
Confirmation came in more than 150 emailed responses. About two weeks ago, Goldstein started teaching classes at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays through a Zoom video call. Instead of separating classes into beginner, intermediate or advanced groups, she explains how to modify moves to fit each skill level on the same call. Goldstein said she averages 70 participants per class.
Though she can’t see all of her students at once like she would for an in-person class, Goldstein watches all the names pop up.
“It’s still nerve-wracking to have the responsibility, but it’s also great to know that I’m doing something for people who really want to stay in shape,” she said.
If interested in joining one of Goldstein’s classes, email carolynigoldstein@gmail.com.
