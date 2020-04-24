Staying connected

The Pfeil family’s virtual version of the Food Network show, “Chopped,” happens every Thursday evening in Dee Pfeil’s kitchen in the Village of Springdale.
The popular cooking competition show challenges chefs to make delicious meals using random ingredients. Dee tunes in to Zoom to do her family’s version of the cooking matches using ingredients that they each choose. She does the competitions with her daughter, Shelby Williams; son-in-law, Adam; and grandson, Ash, 4, who are in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; along with son, Steve Pfeil and his wife, Kira, of Scott Township, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ken Pfeil, does diligent work as the kitchen supervisor.
Last week’s ingredient list included pork loin or chops, smoked Gouda cheese, blueberries and peanut butter.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
