Staying connected

Through their Follow The Need ministry, Lila and Richard Vilain, of the Village of Charlotte, have spent the last few weeks collecting donations for area food pantries and churches. “Right now, the need is making sure no one goes hungry during the COVID-19 crisis. We will not let that happen,” Lila said. The Vilains heard from representatives at the Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry in Wildwood that donations were not coming in as usual, Lila said, so she and Richard reached out to friends, organizations and other church ministries to see how they could help. “As soon as we made our request, we started hearing from people. Money and food donations were being dropped off at our home.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.