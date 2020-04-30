Staying connected

With plenty of local freshwater options and social distancing naturally built into the activity, fishing has become an even more popular mode of entertainment in The Villages. Members of The Villages Freshwater Fishing Club were out Wednesday morning along the banks of a pond south of Lake Miona Recreation Center, as they enjoyed the occasional cast and reel with plenty of space between one another. “Fishing is the best thing to do right now,” said club President Randy DiSanto, of the Village of Summerhill. “It’s not just
6 feet — it’s 60 feet — because no angler wants another one around him.” The pastime has become a sought-after way to pass the time for some of the community’s most avid anglers.
“I’m out here fishing just about every single day now,” said Chip Austin, of the Village of Gilchrist. “I was probably going out about three or four days a week before all this, but now it’s usually in the evenings every night after dinner.”
There are more than 30 bodies of fishable water across the community for residents to take advantage of.
“It’s just been perfect to fish and have something else to do,” said Gary Hendrixson, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “I’m probably out here four days a week, because I can get out here and keep my distance — and just enjoy and relax.”
