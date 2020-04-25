Staying connected

Spring triathlons all around the country have been canceled, but even without knowing what his next competition will be, Mark Bar has continued to train.
The Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident has accumulated hundreds of miles on foot and on his bicycle over the past several weeks.
“I’m running 6.2 miles on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 13.1 miles on Sundays,” Bar said. “Also riding regularly in Clermont or rural areas outside The Villages.”
However, he said it has been easier to cycle inside the community, thanks to reduced traffic, making use of the roughly 20-mile loop formed by Buena Vista and Morse Boulevards. Since he can no longer swim his usual 6 miles a week, he’s supplemented his workouts with virtual instruction in some new arenas.
“New activities that I have added are yoga and core strength development,” he said.
