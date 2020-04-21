Staying connected

The lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square now shines blue to show support for health care workers. Sam Wartinbee, interim director of special projects for The Villages District Property Management, said the show of solidarity came from the District and the Morse family. “We all wanted to find different ways to show support,” he said. “It was then suggested we find a way to light the lighthouse blue.” Illuminating monuments and landmarks blue in support of medical personnel has taken off in cities across the country — with everything from bridges to stadiums glowing with the new hue.
Villages officials did whatever was necessary to bring their own plan to fruition.
They first tried putting a blue lens in the lighthouse, but the yellow bulb made the light turn green. They switched to a blue LED bulb with an added blue tint to get the desired color. “It felt good once we finally got to see that blue hue,” Wartinbee said. “We hope it brings encouragement to those who need it.”
