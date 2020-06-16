Stay safe from strikes

Safety Tips
If you’re outdoors, seek shelter in a building or car as soon as possible. If no shelter is close, reduce your risk by avoiding open fields or tall, isolated trees, and by staying away from water, wet items and metal objects. Even indoors, lightning may travel through electrical and plumbing systems and any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring. Because of that, the weather service urges people to stay off corded phones and electronics, avoid plumbing (like showers and faucets) and stay away from exterior windows and doors that may contain metal.
Strike Statistics
On average, about 27 people died from lighting strikes each year from 2009 to 2018, and there were 20 lightning deaths nationwide in 2019, according to the weather service. Although the chance of being hit by lightning in your lifetime is 1 in 15,300, Florida has more lightning deaths most years than anywhere else in the country.
Last year, three people died from lightning strikes in Florida: a 45-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Volusia County, a 32-year-old man at the beach in Clearwater and a 20-year-old woman repairing a rooftop in Wellington. The three deaths occurred in June and July.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.