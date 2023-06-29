Statement victory for Villages SC

The Villages SC’s season is barely more than halfway over, but the Buffalo played Wednesday night’s game like a final.
Facing the top team in the Southeast Division, Florida Elite SA (5-3-3), just one week after conceding three points in a devastating collapse to the same club, The Villages (5-1-2) avenged its loss and kept control of its playoff destiny with a 2-1 victory at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville.
“It feels great because we’re heading toward the end of the season,” head coach Anderson DaSilva said. “This will boost their confidence. If we’d won at home and lost here, their confidence would have gone down. This was the right time to beat Florida Elite.”
