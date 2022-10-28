Florida’s first gas tax holiday is ending Monday.
The Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act went into effect at the beginning of October and lasts through the end of the month. It reduced the state’s gas tax by 25.3 cents per gallon on all fuel sales except diesel and aviation fuel and kerosene. Gas stations that purchased tax-reduced gas from their suppliers were required to pass on the tax reduction to customers during the holiday.
The price of gas in the state fluctuated throughout the month in spite of the tax holiday and is expected to increase again once the month ends.
“(The tax holiday) provides some• modicum of relief to Florida consumers,” said Sean Snaith, director for the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida. “Even though gas prices are rising over the course of October, they would have been higher in absence of this gas tax holiday.”
The Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act is part of House Bill 7071, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May of this year. It includes other tax holidays as well as the gas tax holiday, and they were estimated to provide more than $1.2 billion in tax relief for Floridians. The gas tax holiday was expected to help Florida residents save about $200 million, according to a May new release from the governor’s office.
“In Florida, we are going to support our residents and help them afford the goods that they need,” DeSantis said. “Florida has been fiscally responsible, so we are in a good position to provide meaningful relief for families right now.”
