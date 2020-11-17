State Park’s Pontoon Boat Tours Return

Six months after Lake Griffin State Park reopened following the end of statewide COVID-19 closures for state parks, pontoon boat captains are ready to lead marsh tours at the park again. Park Manager Mark Knapke recently got approval to resume guided pontoon boat tours that take park guests through the Dead River Marsh and Lake Griffin. “We were getting calls fairly regularly, once or twice a week, asking about the tours,” he said. “They’re pretty popular, we filled out every tour when we were running them in the past.” Reservations are open for the tours, which will operate at 10 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday. Maximum capacity is reduced to allow for social distancing, Knapke said. Prior to the pandemic, groups of up to six people could board a guided pontoon boat tour. Now, the boat will accommodate up to only four people, he said.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.