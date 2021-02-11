State park debuts new kayak launch

When guided paddle tours return to Lake Griffin, kayakers may notice something different about the boat launch area. Park staff and volunteers recently completed improvements to the kayak launch designed to make getting in and out easier. About 28 Villagers, mostly members of The Villages Canoe and Kayak Club and the park’s citizen support organization Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, celebrated its completion in a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday. The festivities capped off with the Villagers breaking off in three groups for guided kayak tours of Lake Griffin via the Dead River Marsh, a trial run for a long-anticipated return of the park’s most lucrative attraction. Tad Matley joined the Canoe and Kayak Club last year, first taking an interest in paddling as a socially-distanced activity as the pandemic progressed. He never paddled at Lake Griffin before Tuesday and described the kayak launch ribbon-cutting as the perfect opportunity. What he likes about paddling in Florida is the chance to see a varied assortment of wildlife, especially the migratory birds.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.