State creates unit to combat online criminal activity

In response to the nationwide rise in cybercrime, Florida now has its own Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit.
Internet-based crime is one of the fastest-growing security threats in the nation. In the first half of 2022, more than 53 million Americans were affected by cybercrime, according to the FBI.
“As online crime increases, the enforcement gap continues to grow as federal agencies often focus attention on cases involving multimillion-dollar losses,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a press release. “Noticing this gap in enforcement, I worked with legislative leaders and our law enforcement partners to build a team of expert attorneys to help fill that void and protect Floridians from emerging high-tech schemes.”
