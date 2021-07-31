Stars rout Angels in Division 1 softball title game

It’s not often in The Villages Recreation Softball leagues that the top two teams from the regular season face off in the postseason championship game.
But in Division 1’s fall season finale Friday, the top two teams squared off at Everglades Softball Complex, as the No. 1 Stars defeated the No. 2 Angels 13-3 to win the postseason title. With the win, the Stars added to their regular-season title.
“This was awesome,” Stars manager and Division 1 president Doug Goslee said. “It’s the first time in forever that the league champion won the tournament championship too. So it was huge.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.