Stars lean on bats again, claim D1 championship

All summer long, the Stars relied on their bats and ability to score runs in bunches.
And in Friday’s Division 1 tournament championship game, they shined once again when it mattered most.
The Stars got enough offense for one final time this summer season, pounding out 20 hits en route to being crowned division champions with a 13-10 victory over the Rays at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex.
