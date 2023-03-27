Starry Night Gala energizes Democrats for year ahead

The mood was jubilant as Congressman Maxwell Frost took to the stage at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.
"What a crowd," he said. "And they say there's not Democrats at The Villages and in Sumter County. I challenge them to look at this room and say that again."
More than 300 people, whom Frost quickly turned around to take selfies with, came to the Sumter Democrats Starry Night Gala on Sunday night. With 2022 behind them and a presidential election coming up fast, Frost and Nikki Fried, Florida Democratic Party chair, talked about what needs to be done in the months ahead with some of the local party members who will be on the frontlines of the next election.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
