Standing yoga helps residents unwind body and mind

Residents are working on their mind, body and soul during standing yoga classes at Bacall Recreation. Cathleen O’Neill has been a yoga instructor since 1979 and has led classes in The Villages for the last seven years.
There are no mats or props in standing yoga compared to normal yoga. O’Neill does incorporate a chair for students to use for some poses.
“Yoga with mats is more up and down off the ground,” O’Neill said. “This is a gentle yoga class for people who want to learn poses.”
