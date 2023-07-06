Stampeders work hard, play hard at softball camp

Work hard, play hard was the theme of the Buffalo Stampeders softball summer camp.
The three-day camp was filled with drills, exercises and sweat, that all culminated with water games on the last day.
The camp is broken down into two sessions, one for grades K-4 and the other for grades 5-8.
Whitney Cosgray, Stampeders director of softball and VHS head coach, was excited to see familiar faces from last year’s summer camp. This is the second year of the camp.
The first day Cosgray focused on defense.
“Starting them early is great, because all of their mechanics will be on point and I can go straight into strategy instead of correcting poor forms,” she said.
