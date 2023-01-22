Stampeders travel baseball gets ready for a new season

The first day of tryouts for the Buffalo Stampeders’ spring travel baseball was full of nerves for some. For others, it was just another day on the diamond at The Villages High School. “This is a natural thing for us. We grew up on baseball fields,” said Jack Winters, who brought son Colton to try out for the Stampeders’ 14U team. The Stampeders held two days of tryouts on Jan. 9 and 11, looking to stock their 9U, 12U and 14U teams. During both sessions, coaches and players went over the basics of hitting, pitching and fielding.
