Stampeders cheer at summer camp showcase

It is no easy feat to get more than 90 kids ages 3-14 to move in unison on one mat, but that is exactly what the Buffalo Stampeders did for its third annual cheer camp and parent showcase.
After a three-day summer camp, the Stampeders held a showcase June 8 at The Villages Charter School’s 4th and 5th Grade Center gym, which was packed with families.
The cheerleaders learned a whole routine in a short period of time as well as how to work together, which Director of Cheer Amber Henderson thought was “awesome.”
