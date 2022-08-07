Stampeders baseball youth camp stresses fun, fundamentals

Brady Bogart has a core philosophy when it comes to youth sports.
"With youth sports, you've got to get those kids involved with as many sports as possible and keep that hunger, keep that want-to, and keep the excitement to where they get in that car afterward and they're excited about the next day,” The Villages High School head baseball coach said.
That's the goal of the Buffalo Stampeders youth baseball camp, which took place over three days at VHS in July.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
