Stampeders baseball youth camp stresses fun, fundamentals

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 92F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.