Stage comedy demonstrates the ins and outs of farce

John Crosby, left, plays George Hay playing Cyrano de Bergerac and Buddy Fales plays Howard in the IceHouse Players’ production of the comedy “Moon Over Buffalo.” Fales also serves as the play’s scenic designer.

 Submitted Photo

If the play is a farce, there’s a good chance the set will have lots of doors.

The entryways get used a lot when the IceHouse Players, a theater troupe based out of the Sonnentag Theatre at the IceHouse in Mount Dora, puts on the Ken Ludwig comedy, “Moon Over Buffalo.”

“Ludwig is known for fast-moving comedies with a lot of confusion, mistaken identities and slamming doors,” said Darlin Barry, the theater’s managing artistic director.

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.