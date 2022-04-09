St. Timothy hosts opera performance

It was a day of music and excitement Tuesday at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, as church music director "Maestro" Bill Doherty and the St. Timothy Church Choir presented "Grant Norman and Other Broadway Stars."
Norman, who played the phantom in "Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, took the audience on a musical journey on some of the greatest stage musicals ever performed. Other performers joined Norman, such as David Chernault, Laura Hodos, Brian Minyard, and Renee Lawless.
The audience also heard music by the St. Timothy Church Choir and soloists from the Central Florida Lyric Opera.
