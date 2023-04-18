St. Timothy Church to host Holocaust Remembrance event

As reported cases of antisemitism continue to grow in the United States, Temple Shalom of Central Florida has opted to focus this year’s Central Florida Holocaust Remembrance Event on hate and bullying.
“Why do some people stand up against hate and bullying while others look away?” said Susan Feinberg, a Village of Pennecamp resident and chair of the Tri County Holocaust Remembrance Committee. “We saw this during World War II and we see it now.”
The Holocaust Remembrance Event, which takes place at 4 p.m. this afternoon at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, is titled “Who Would You Be? Rescuer, Persecutor or Bystander?” The event comes just weeks after new data released by the Anti-Defamation League revealed that antisemitic activity rose in 2022 to its highest level since the ADL started keeping such records in 1979.
