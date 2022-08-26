St. Timothy choir to perform in Austria

Members of the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church Choir in The Villages have been quite the world travelers over the years.
In 2014, the choir and members of the Central Florida Lyric Opera performed a Requiem Mass in Jerusalem.
Two years later, the choir performed at The Church of St. Ignatius in Rome after receiving a special invitation from Pope Francis.
Now, around 35 members of the choir, along with the Central Florida Lyric Opera, traveled to Austria this week to perform at two Vienna churches as well as appear at the Salzburg Festival, music and drama festivals in Europe.
The choir performed “Requiem for World Peace,” which was written by two popular area musicians, Bill Doherty and Angie Rose.
“I was commissioned to compose my first Requiem Mass in 2012, which premiered in Jerusalem two years later,” said Doherty, who serves as music director at St. Timothy Catholic Church and general director of the Central Florida Lyric Opera. “Someone from the Salzburg Festival asked if I had composed anything recently that could be used at this year’s festival. I immediately thought of a song that Angie and I worked on during the pandemic.”
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.