St. Nick’s visit spreads early cheer for children

On the day before the day before Christmas, Santa Claus made a quick detour from the North Pole to say “hello” to a few youngsters and the young at heart.
Camp Villages Holiday Week hosted the jolly old elf during a Breakfast with Santa social Wednesday at La Hacienda Recreation Center.
“I’ve enjoyed being able to come down here,” Santa said after the event. “It’s great to spread the happiness.”
Sisters Stephanie Phillips and Karen Barker brought along Barker’s grandchildren Sara Barker, 7, and Eva Pellegrino, 14, who were visiting from Delaware.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.